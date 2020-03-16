Gov. Carney adds to emergency declaration. Takeout or delivery can continue.

Gov. John Carney has modified his March 12 emergency declaration to limit Delaware restaurants, taverns and bars to take-out and delivery service only to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

Carney’s updated emergency declaration takes effect at 8 p.m.

It bans public gatherings of 50 or more people, consistent with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It closes Delaware casinos.

Monday’s modification to Carney’s declaration also gives the Secretary of Labor authorization to develop emergency rules to protect workers and ensure that unemployment benefits are available for those whose jobs are affected.

“These restrictions will hit Delaware’s restaurants and bars especially hard,” said Carney.

“Delawareans should continue to support these businesses, and their workers, by ordering take-out or delivery. Restaurants also remain a critical source of food for vulnerable populations. But this is a very serious situation, with a significant amount of uncertainty. If you gather with 50 people or more, you are only increasing the risk that more Delawareans will come in contact with this virus. Let’s not make a challenging situation worse.”



