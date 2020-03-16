Effective March 16, the Court of Common Pleas for Delaware will be taking measures to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

“It is of the utmost importance that parties communicate with each other and the court as the impact of the COVID-19 virus continues to develop,” the court said in a March 13 press release. “In the event that any in-court proceeding would require the presence of a person infected or potentially exposed to COVID-19, that person should not attend the proceeding and promptly notify the opposing party and to the court.

In addition, the court implemented the following:

In criminal proceedings, all jury trials will be rescheduled; persons in custody awaiting jury trial will be afforded the opportunity to consider alternative proceedings. All other in-court criminal proceedings scheduled from March through May 1, will be rescheduled, with the following exceptions:

— All proceedings involving persons in custody and emergency reviews of bail will not be rescheduled, but may proceed via telephone or video conferencing or other means where practicable;

— Treatment court proceedings shall proceed only at the discretion of the Judge, and where the treatment need is determined as clinically necessary;

— On a case-by-case basis, the court may order certain non-jury matters to proceed as scheduled.

There will be limited civil matters scheduled, which shall be conducted via telephone or video conferencing where practicable.

For more, visit bit.ly/2IRtr49 or call 255-0900 in New Castle County, 735-3900 in Kent County or 858-5700 in Sussex County.