Next official GHADA meeting scheduled for Monday, May 18, "subject to further emergency declarations and actions yet to be determined"

Monday night’s Greater Hockessin Area Development Association meeting at the Hockessin Memorial Hall has been cancelled.

Below is a statement from GHADA president Mark Blake:

In light of Delaware Governor Carney's declaration of a "State of Emergency" combined with the fact that gatherings of groups of people can make them more susceptible to contracting or passing along the CONVID-19 Flu Virus, in closed gatherings and meetings, we will cancel the regular monthly meeting of the Greater Hockessin Area Development Association (GHADA) until May 18.

We have no major informational updates that warrant holding our meeting at this time. We will provide email updates, should any development projects change or if something important arises during the time between meetings.

We will also not be holding a GHADA meeting on April 20 but instead have set aside that evening to host a New Castle County "Town Hall Meeting" with County Executive Matt Meyer and other County officials. That meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be at the Hockessin Fire Company's Memorial Hall (subject to further emergency declarations and actions yet to be determined).

There will not be any GHADA business conducted in April, but we will reconvene our regular GHADA meetings starting on Monday, May 18 at our regular meeting time of 7 p.m. at the Memorial Hall.

Please be safe and vigilant and take the same precautionary steps that we all do in the Cold and Flu season, which is to wash your hands frequently with regular soap and water for at least 20 seconds, (or use a sanitizer if washing isn't available) avoid touching your face, eyes, nose, and covering your mouth if you have to cough, and if you have symptoms, see a health care professional.

For further information, see the Governor's emergency declaration by clicking the web link below,

https://governor.delaware.gov/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2020/03/State-of-Emergency_03122020.pdf