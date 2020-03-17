“Ask the Expert,” a new series launching on Farmers.gov, begins by featuring Andrew Kowalski, who answers a few questions about how farmers can use the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Multi-Peril Crop Insurance hemp pilot program to insure their hemp crop.

Kowalski is a risk management specialist with the Risk Management Agency based in Kansas City, Missouri. RMA serves America’s agricultural producers through the administration of effective, market-based risk management tools to strengthen the economic stability of agricultural producers and rural communities. As a risk management specialist, Kowalski participates in the research, development, and revision of federal crop insurance policies, underwriting methods and loss adjustment procedures.

Kowalski’s “Ask the Expert” is available at bit.ly/39XYCqy.