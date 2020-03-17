Century 21 Real Estate announced March 5 it honored Madeline Dobbs of Century 21 Emerald in Delaware with the 2019 State Award for being No. 1 producer by sales production.

Dobbs was honored during the One21 Experience, the annual gathering of global Century 21 brokers and affiliated agents Feb. 23-26 in Los Angeles.

In its inaugural year, the Century 21 State Award recognizes relentless sales professionals and C21 offices that have gone above and beyond providing personalized service to consumers throughout the real estate relationship.

"The award was created to honor our system members who are changing the way consumers and industry professionals interact as together, as a brand, we move this business from strictly transactional to experiential," said Mike Miedler, president and CEO, Century 21. "Their accomplishments show that our mission to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences is resonating with homebuyers and sellers who deserve, and demand, more from their real estate agent and company of choice."

Century 21 Emerald is a full-service brokerage located at 501 Silverside Road, Suite 42, Wilmington.

For more, call 798-1000 or visit bit.ly/2TUfzwu.