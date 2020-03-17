All three counties, starting March 12. Check here for announcements, closures.

Monday, March 16, 3 p.m.

Chesapeake Utilities

All walk-in customer access to any Chesapeake Utilities natural gas, propane or electric office locations has been temporarily suspended

DelDOT announces additional operational changes

The Delaware Department of Transportation continues to review operational needs. All public-facing buildings that deliver various services will be going cashless across the state, including toll plazas and all Division of Motor Vehicle locations, effective Tuesday, March 17.

At DelDOT’s four DMV locations, only credit or debit cards will be accepted, and the department continues to urge all customers to utilize mydmv.delaware.gov.

DMV lobbies will be continually monitored with the goal of keeping them below 50 people. We are also encouraging customers that do not have direct business with DMV or are not accompanying a customer that requires assistance, to please remain in their vehicle.

At the state’s three toll plazas, there will be no toll collectors working to collect cash payments. All traffic will be directed through the EZPass lanes and motorists without EZPass will receive a bill in the mail for the toll with no penalty or processing fee. The Route 896 southbound ramp to I-95 southbound will temporarily close due to the road configuration that does not permit access to the EZPass lanes.

The following DMV services are suspended until further notice:

All Class D and Commercial Driver License (CDL) road exams All motorcycle safety courses conducted at all DMV locations All vision tests will be temporarily waived All emissions testing for vehicles All Auto Theft Unit (ATU) transactions

Delaware bans restaurants, exceptions for takeout and delivery

Gov. John Carney on Monday modified his March 12 emergency declaration to limit Delaware restaurants, taverns and bars to take-out and delivery service. Carney’s updated emergency declaration — which takes effect at 8 p.m. tonight, March 16 — also bans public gatherings of 50 or more people, consistent with updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and closes gaming activity at Delaware casinos.

Delawareans with questions about coronavirus or their exposure risk can call the Division of Public Health’s Coronavirus Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 or 711 for people who are hearing impaired from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, or email DPHCall@delaware.gov. For the latest on Delaware’s response, go to de.gov/coronavirus.

Case #8 is New Castle County woman



The eighth positive case of COVID-19 involves a New Castle County woman over the age of 50 who is not severely ill and is self-isolated at home. She was exposed to a positive case in another state. Epidemiologists from the Division of Public Health indicated she has minimal close contacts in the state and are working to identify any who were possibly exposed.

One more positive associated with UD

Sunday, March 15, 3 p.m.



Another COVID-19 case, the seventh in Delaware, involves a New Castle County woman under the age of 30 connected to the University of Delaware community. She is not severely ill and is self-isolated at home.

The CDC is no longer requiring presumptive positive results to go through CDC for confirmation so all presumptive positives are considered confirmed.

Two more UD COVID cases: DPH

March 14, 11:30 a.m.

Two more presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 are associated with the University of Delaware community, and are linked to the initial presumptive positive university cases, bringing the total to six.

A woman older than 50 and a man older than 60 from New Castle County are self-isolating at home. Epidemiologists from the Division of Public Health are working to identify close contacts of the two. If other people are found to have possibly been exposed, state health officials will provide guidance to these individuals and monitor them closely for the development of symptoms.

Public schools close for two weeks

Friday, March 13, 8 p.m.

Gov. John Carney announced that all public schools will be closed March 16-27 to prepare for the spread of coronavirus.

Bayhealth visitation policy changes

Friday, March 13, 7:15 p.m.

Effective Monday, March 16 at 7 a.m., Bayhealth will adopt a temporary visitor restriction policy at Bayhealth Kent Campus, Bayhealth Sussex Campus, the Emergency Department in Smyrna, Bayhealth Medical Group practices and all outpatient locations.

Bayhealth Kent and Sussex campuses: Visiting hours are restricted to 12 to 8 p.m. at Bayhealth Hospital, Kent and Sussex campuses. No visitors under the age of 18 are permitted unless they are the parents of hospitalized children. This includes infants and siblings across all areas of the hospitals.

One visitor is allowed per patient. Only one person may accompany a patient into the hospital. Additional visitors must wait outside of the building and not in the lobby or waiting areas.

Visitors must check in at the front desk at all locations for a health screening and to receive a wristband identifying them as an approved visitor. Individuals who have symptoms of concern will not be able to visit a patient. Visitors may also be asked to show identification. If you are not feeling well or do not have to visit, for everyone’s protection, please stay home.

Bayhealth Medical Group practices, outpatient and ambulatory care locations: Patients with scheduled appointments should contact their provider or outpatient area if they are feeling any symptoms (including fever, cough or shortness of breath) for guidance and self-isolation. These patients should not enter the facility without first contacting their provider.

If patients are required to enter these locations, they will be limited to one visitor or care partner for necessary care coordination or patient assistance. If a care partner isn’t necessary, we encourage that person to wait in their car. If you are not feeling well or do not have to visit, please stay home for everyone’s protection.

Department of Health Testing Update

Friday, March 13, 5 p.m.

A total of 72 people have been tested for COVID-19, including the 4 who tested positive (pending CDC confirmation): 36 tests were negative and 32 persons under investigation are awaiting results. DPH is monitoring 54 individuals.



Department of Transportation cancels workshops

Friday, March 13, 3:15 p.m.

DelDOT has also cancelled three upcoming public workshops:

March 24 - Public Workshop for Bridge 3-714 on New Road over Canary Creek at the Lewes Public Library March 25 - Public Workshop for Old Kennett Road Retaining Walls at the Centerville Layton School March 31 - Public Workshop for SR1/Cave Neck Road GSI at Lewes Fire Station #2

The department is working to make the information for each of these projects available to the public through virtual workshops.

DNREC postpones public events

Friday, March 13, 3:15 p.m.

DNREC divisions and programs are postponing events in the next two weeks expected to have more than 100 attendees, to include volunteer cleanups, meetings and conferences scheduled. Events being postponed include the annual DuPont Nature Center spring cleanup scheduled for Saturday, March 14, and the annual beach grass planting at multiple beaches in the state scheduled for Saturday, March 21.

Additional events and programs, regardless of attendance numbers, may also be postponed.

Biggs Museum closed

Effective today we will be temporarily closing the galleries in an effort to protect the health and safety of our patrons and staff. With that, all public and private events will be on hold until further notice.

New Castle County

Appoquinimink Friends open house postponed

Sunday, March 15, 7 a.m.



Another date will be announced for the annual open house at the Appoquinimink Friends Meetinghouse, 624 Main St. (Route 299), Odessa; was Friday, March 20 from noon to 5 p.m.

Caesar Rodney Half-Marathon and 5K

Friday, March 13, 2 p.m.

The Caesar Rodney Half Marathon & 5K scheduled for Sunday, March 22 at Tubman Garrett Park in Wilmington has been cancelled due to an abundance of caution for participants, staff and partners.

Autism Delaware cancels all March events

Friday, March 13, 1:51 p.m.

Autism Delaware has cancelled all events for the remainder of March, due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus and Delaware Gov. John Carney’s declaration yesterday of a state of emergency.

The Walk for Autism, scheduled for April 4th at the Cape Henlopen State Park in Lewes and April 5th at Bellevue State Park in Wilmington, has been changed to a Virtual Walk for Autism during the month of April.

The events that will be cancelled in March are: Rte. 9 Library Sensory Room training, March 14; New Castle County Bowling Night, March 18 and 25; BRAVE Girls Social Group, March 20; Dover Sensory-Friendly Skating, March 21; Dover Bowling Night, March 23; Smart Cookie Day, March 25; Bunny Train Ride, March 29. Registrants to any paid events can receive a refund.

For updates and details about cancellations, refunds, and April’s Virtual Walk for Autism, visit autismdelaware.org.

Appoquinimink School District cancels field trips, postpones public events

Friday, March 13, 1 p.m.

Appoquinimink School District cancelled all field trips and postponed all district-sponsored public events through at least April 20 effective immediately to reduce potential exposure of the coronavirus COVID-19 to students, staff and volunteers.

After-school clubs and co-curricular activities and Delaware Interscholastic Athletic Association games, which are regulated at the state level, will continue as planned.

Visitors restricted at ChristianaCare

Thursday, March 12, 3 p.m.

To protect patients, caregivers and community from the spread of coronavirus COVID-19, hospital patients may not have more than two visitors at a time. This does not apply to patients in hospice or palliative care. Older adults who may be especially vulnerable to illness should refrain from visiting loved ones in the hospital.

Flu season restrictions remain in place: visitors must be age 16 or older.

These restrictions do not apply to outpatient and ambulatory services.

For more, visit bit.ly/3cUfVdX.

Kent County



Harrington Raceway and Casino closed

Starting at 4 p.m. March 16 until April 1.

This includes all bars, restaurants and gaming on the property, including Murphy’s Race/Sportsbook and Grill. All shows and entertainment during this time are canceled, and any applicable ticket sales for such events will be subject to a refund.

AMC Museum closed

March, 16, 1:44 p.m.

The Air Mobility Command Museum is currently closed to visitors due to the recent events caused by the coronavirus. Please continue monitor the AMC website and Facebook page for changes to the operating schedule.

Kent County Admin center closed

March 16, 9 a.m.

The Kent County Administrative Complex will be closed to the public until further notice beginning at 5 p.m. today. Business will continue through electronic means or by telephone.

The meeting Tuesday at 7 p.m. is canceled. The meeting will be rescheduled at a later date. Notice will be posted on the Kent County website, www.co.kent.de.us, and on Facebook and Twitter @KCLevyCourt.

Mobile library isn't operating; how to renew materials

The Kent County mobile library will not be making stops. Call (302) 744-1919, M-F 9 a.m.–4 p.m. to renew items or go online at www.lib.de.us with your library card number and 4-digit PIN. For more see the library’s Facebook page (KCPLibrary) or the Kent County Levy Court website at www.co.kent.de.us.

Kent County Parks and Recreation Center, Public Library closed

Friday, March 13, 7:30 p.m.



Starting Saturday, March 14, both will be closed until further notice. All programs are suspended.

Kent County Parks (Brecknock, Browns Branch, Tidbury Creek, Lebanon Landing, Hunn Nature Park, Big Oak, and Kesselring) will remain open for general public use. No large gatherings are allowed.

The Howell Mill Nature Center at Brecknock Park will be closed and programs suspended until further notice.

The Dover Human Relations Commission

Friday, March 13, 5 p.m.



The meeting scheduled for March 19 has been canceled in the interest of proper health and safety practices.

Dover Public Library closed

Friday, March 13 at 3 p.m.

Starting Saturday, March 14th. Reopening is expected Monday, April 27.

The library will go through extensive cleaning and structural and site line improvements to aid in public safety. "With the COVID-19 virus, and the need for these improvements, we have decided to combine the items and get it all done at the same time," City Manager Donna Mitchell said. "Our goal is to have the project completed and open back up to the public by April 27th."

All events scheduled at the library have either been postponed or cancelled.

Library patrons may call to renew materials Mon-Fri 9 a.m.-4 p.m. until further notified. They should drop off materials through the materials drop and visit the website at https://dover.lib.de.us/​.

For more, call the library at 302-736-7030

Milford city offices closed

Friday March 13, 1:30 p.m.

All city buildings and offices are closed to the general public. This includes City Hall, Customer Service building, Public Works building and Parks & Recreation building.

All city staff will continue to work and can be reached by phone or email.

Dover Air Force Base gives update

Friday, March 13, 1 p.m.

The base has implemented Health Protection Condition Alpha. This condition is implemented when there is a limited disease threat to personnel or an unusual health threat that has the potential to rapidly move into the area.

All base facilities remain open to normally permitted patrons. Base leadership has formed a team from multiple agencies on Dover AFB to develop a plan to ensure the safety of the force and local community, following guidance from the Defense Department and the CDC.

There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Dover AFB, and risk remains low. For more, visit www.dover.af.mil.

Delaware Farm Bureau’s annual Ag Safety Conference canceled

Friday, March 13, noon

For more information, visit this link.

Smyrna town offices and library closed

Friday, March 13

Based on recommendations from the State of and Delaware public health experts, the Town of Smyrna will be implementing the following to slow the spread of COVID-19: all buildings and offices will be closed to the general public.

This includes town hall, planning and zoning, public works and the library.

Sussex County

Movies at Midway closes

Monday, March 15, 8 p.m.

Closed until further notice to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Sussex County Council limits meeting attendance

Monday, March 16, 2:45 p.m.

Sussex County Council will hold its regularly scheduled meeting this week, but the session will be condensed and in-person public access will be limited.

The council will shift its meeting to a 12 p.m. start time on Tuesday, March 17, and business discussed during that portion of the meeting will be limited to in-house reports and presentations to the council. No spectators, other than staff, will be permitted in chambers at this time, and no public comment will be received. The public can follow the proceedings on the county’s livestream.

A scheduled 1:30 p.m. public hearing on a land use application filed on behalf of the Indian River School District will continue as planned. However, anyone wishing to comment on the application in person will be subject to a health screening prior to entry, including questionnaire and oral temperature examination, and be admitted to chambers on a one-in-one-out basis.

These steps are intended to safeguard the health and safety of elected officials, staff and the public at-large, and are in accordance with directives given by Delaware public health officials, as well as authority granted to public bodies by Gov. John C. Carney through Proclamation No. 17-3292.

County Council is not scheduled to return to session until March 31. A decision on any future meetings will be made at a later date and based on the latest public health guidance.

Rehoboth Beach implements measures to slow the spread of coronavirus

Monday, March 16, 3:15 p.m.

Through March 31, 2020, the City of Rehoboth Beach buildings and offices will be closed to the general public. This includes city hall, administrative offices, public works buildings, playgrounds and all public restrooms except Rehoboth Avenue. The city manager will evaluate continued closures as needed. Rehoboth Beach police, public works, water and wastewater crews will continue to operate and will be available to respond to service calls. Contact non-emergency police dispatch at 302-227-2577 and please

call this number for after-hours utility emergencies. In the event of an emergency, call 911.

City staff will continue to work on-site while offices remain closed to the public. If you have a question for a staff member, city staff will be available through email and telephone at 302-227-6181. Essential in-person meetings with city staff may be arranged by appointment. Please call or email the department you need to meet to arrange an appointment time.

Rehoboth Beach residents are encouraged to use the city's citizen self-service portal for making utility billing payments. Payments may also be made by US mail and the drop box located outside city hall.

Historic Lewes Farmers Market to reschedule Farmraiser event

Monday, March 16, 3 p.m.

Due to the coronavirus state of emergency in Delaware, the Historic Lewes Farmers Market will reschedule its Farmraiser fundraising event that was originally scheduled for March 28, 2020. The event will be rescheduled from March 28 to a date in late summer to fall. At this time, ticket holders will receive a refund. When the date is rescheduled, HLFM will sell tickets for the new date.

Lewes Public Library event rescheduled

Monday, March 16, 10:45 a.m.

The Lewes Public Library has canceled a March 21 appearance by Jennifer Ackerman, the prize-winning author of Birds by the Shore. Information on rescheduling and future Lewes Loves Books events is available at www.LewesLovesBooks.com.

Sussex County libraries close

Sunday, March 15, 5 p.m.

County libraries will be closed until further notice to minimize the risk of viral contamination among patrons and staff as Delaware responds to the mounting COVID-19 outbreak occurring in the state and across the nation.

The closure takes effect immediately. Hours of operation will resume at an appropriate future date based on guidance from public health and emergency management officials.

The closure applies to the county-owned Greenwood, Milton, and South Coastal (Bethany Beach) libraries, as well as the county’s Bookmobile/Mobile Library. The additional 11 independent libraries spread throughout communities in Sussex County are not governed by this latest decision, but may take similar action. Please check with your local library for more information. As always, online resources are available for the public’s use at any time by visiting lib.de.us.

Marvel Museum murder mystery postponed

Saturday, March 14, 10 a.m.

The murder mystery scheduled for Saturday, March 21, has been postponed. We are currently working with the theater company and the caterer to reschedule the event. We will honor the tickets for the March 21 event on the new date. We will post the new date as soon possible.



Georgetown Historical Society meeting canceled

Saturday, March 15, 10 a.m.

The covered-dish dinner meeting scheduled for Monday, April 6 has been canceled due to the governor's declaration of a state of emergency.

City of Seaford offices closed

Friday, March 13, 4:30 p.m.

City of Seaford buildings and offices will be closed to the general public immediately. This includes City Hall, Public Utilities Building, Wastewater Treatment Facility and Parks & Recreation buildings. The City Manager, in consultation with the Mayor and Council, will evaluate continued offices closures as needed, and will determine when the buildings will reopen to the public. City staff will continue to work while offices remain closed to the public. If you have a question for a staff member, City staff will be available through email and telephone at 629-9173.



City of Seaford Police, Electric and Public Works crews will continue to respond to calls. Contact non-emergency police dispatch at 302-855-2980 and after-hours utilities emergencies at 302-629-4550. In the event of an emergency, call 9-1-1.



Seaford residents are encouraged to use the city’s website, www.seafordde.com payment portal option for making utility billing payments. Payments may also be made by US mail, via the drive through window at City Hall or the drop box located at City Hall.

Essential in-person meetings with City staff may be arranged by appointment. Please call or email the department you need to meet with to arrange an appointment time. If you have any questions, please contact City Hall at 302-629-9173.

Sussex County libraries suspend all activities

Friday, March 13, noon

Sussex County libraries are suspending all activities and events at their facilities through at least the end of March. The decision takes effect immediately, and will be re-evaluated later this month in accordance with the latest guidance from public health officials. Libraries will remain open during regular hours. Hours, though, could be subject to change.

The temporary halt to programming applies to the county-owned Greenwood, Milton, and South Coastal (Bethany Beach) libraries, and the county’s Bookmobile/Mobile Library. The additional 11 independent libraries spread throughout communities in Sussex County are not governed by this decision, but may take similar action. Please check with your local library for more information.

For the latest county libraries information, visit sussexlibraries.org.

Sussex County Aging Committee March meeting canceled

Friday, March 13, noon

The Sussex County Advisory Committee on Aging & Adults with Physical Disabilities meeting scheduled for Monday, March 16, 2020, has been canceled. The scheduled featured presentation by ITN Southern Delaware to discuss senior transportation in Sussex County will be considered for a future meeting. For more information, visit the committee’s page.