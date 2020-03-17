DPH says recent testing picked up most of 8 new cases

Eight additional positive cases of COVID-19 bring the statewide total to 16. Seven of the eight are New Castle County residents, and one is the first reported case in Sussex County.

Six of the seven New Castle County residents went to the ChristianaCare Health System drive through testing.

Four are males, and four are females. All but one is self-isolating; one in New Castle County is hospitalized.

The Sussex County resident had a travel-related exposure. The source of the exposure of the remaining individuals is under investigation.

Source: DPH



