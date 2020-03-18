Bombay Hook NWR is seeking public review and comment on its proposed fishing opening and hunting expansion.

The public is invited to review the draft documents for proposed hunts, including the Draft Hunting and Fishing Plan, Compatibility Determination and Environmental Assessment. These documents will be available for a 30-day comment period.

Bombay Hook NWR is proposing to expand opportunities for upland and migratory game bird hunting on refuge lands; modify the administration of the hunt program; and expand the acreage open to hunting.

Draft documents are available at fws.gov/refuge/bombay_hook.

For more information or to submit comments, call 653-9345 or email ir1_bombayhook@fws.gov.