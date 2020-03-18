The Miracle Angels of Israel United Methodist Church of Lewes presented Beebe Medical Foundation with a gift of $12,200 to support Beebe Healthcare’s Tunnell Cancer Center Patient Special Needs Fund.

The Miracle Angels, under the leadership of The Rev. Marjorie Belmont-Burns, exceeded their cancer mission ministry goal of $10,000.

Funds raised came from donations from Israel UMC families, friends, other church families, including Indian Mission United Methodist Church and St. John 2nd Baptist Church Mt. Joy in Millsboro, and the surrounding community. Donations also came from personal yard sales with Peter Chandler and Katina Gooch serving fresh fish sandwiches at the yard sale and special handmade blanket/pillow drawing.

“It’s amazing how such a small church can have such a tremendous impact,” said Barry Hamp, executive director of oncology services at Beebe Healthcare. “The wonderful thing about this gift is that it has been given by people with an understanding of the hardships cancer treatment can bring and it has been given from the heart. Tunnell Cancer Center is very fortunate to receive this gift from The Miracle Angels for the Patient Special Needs Fund.”

Friendship United Methodist Church sponsored a special “Gong Show” that raised $1,400 and joined The Miracle Angels in their charity event yard sales, held during spring and summer.

The Miracle Angels of Israel UMC have been involved with raising funds for cancer survivors since 1999. For the past 10 years, all proceeds were donated to the Patient Special Needs Fund at Beebe’s Tunnell Cancer Center. The Miracle Angels chose Tunnell Cancer Center so donations would stay in Sussex County and help local cancer patients and their families.

“The sole purpose of our mission ministry is to be able to make a difference in the health and social welfare of cancer survivors in need within our community,” said Sister Betty J. Streett. “Special thanks to all who have contributed to our cancer mission, as we could not continue this mission without all of you. We want to spread love, joy, and hope to all cancer survivors. What greater joy for The Miracle Angels than to listen with compassion and love, and spiritually connect to cancer survivors and their families within our very own community. We are so blessed to be a blessing to someone else. Our 2020 cancer mission goal will be $10,000 plus.”

For more, visit beebemedicalfoundation.org or 644-2900.