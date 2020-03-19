The Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce kicked off 2020 with its first Business After Hours of the year on Feb. 26.

The event was hosted by Bethany Beach Ocean Suites and 99 Sea Level restaurant, one of the featured spotlight tables, which highlighted the hotel and restaurant’s amenities. The Freeman Stage’s spotlight table promoted 2020 sponsorship opportunities and the upcoming “Live Reveal” for the 2020 Stage.

The 50/50 raffle benefiting Nemours A.I. duPont Pediatrics & SeniorCare raised more than $200 towards the new campus coming to Milford.

Many of the chamber’s Fire & Ice “Out of this World” Festival sponsors joined the event and were presented with plaques and photos in honor of their support.

Together with the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation, the Chamber’s charitable arm, two checks were presented. The Fire & Ice “Out of this World” Festival raised $7,839.50 for the new Nemours A.I. duPont Pediatrics & SeniorCare, Sussex Campus. The Delaware Center for the Inland Bays was presented a check from the QRCF’s Caribbean Christmas for $8,000.

For more on the Bethany-Fenwick Area Chamber of Commerce, visit thequietresorts.com or call 539-2100. For more on the Quiet Resorts Charitable Foundation, visit qrcf.org or call 537-7723.