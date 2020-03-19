The DDP encourages people to shop, order

The Downtown Dover Partnership gave an update on which businesses are open. Here is their message:

In the midst of these trying times with the Corona outbreak and the regulations put in place by federal, state and local officials, some of our small businesses have been affected already and some have even had to temporarily close their doors. Our small businesses are the heart of our community and we at the Downtown Dover Partnership value each and everyone of them and their employees. We know that temporary closures can cause significant financial problems and can even cause some to have to close permanently. We are doing everything we can to relay valuable assistance information to them so we can help them, but we also need our local community to come together and really support our small businesses more than ever!

With all that said…this situation has not knocked us down and Downtown Dover is still open for business! Below is a complete list of the status [of] our local downtown businesses that sent us updates, so you reference when and where to shop, service and dine. Many of the businesses have gotten very creative in their ways to serve their customers safely and so please be creative in ways to give back! Take a look at the interesting illustration I have attached and see how you can show your support! I believe in the power of our community and I have faith that we can rise above this and come back stronger than ever!

33 West: Closed until further notice

AGAPE Body Piercings: Closed. Tentatively re-opening Friday, March 20. If you have an appointment for this weekend, no further action is needed and we will continue to honor those commitments. If you are not feeling well, please consider rescheduling, as to keep all of our staff, and other guests safe. Also, if you do have an appointment with us, we are asking all guests to limit the number of people they bring to 1, as to be as precautionary as possible. Also, please no children. We understand it is hard with schools closing and even some child care centers, but we will be more than happy to reschedule you to accommodate.

Angelo’s: Open from 11am-to 7 or 8 for carry out only or they do have delivery available through Grubhub or DoorDash

Auto Plus: Open Monday-Friday 7:30a-5p and Saturday’s 7:30a-12p

Bayard Pharmacy: Open regular hours 8am-6:30pm

Bel Boutique: We are doing our part in slowing the spread and moved to online only for a limited time. We have tons of perks and exciting happenings on social and online and we can’t wait to virtually hang with all of you! Meanwhile we are keeping all the things safe and clean as we possibly can to make shopping with us a great option! Our team is excited to use this time to bring you some awesomeness we have been wanting to offer you guys. Stay well and we are here for all of you if there is a thing you need please reach out!

Bluvintage: Open with limited hours. They are offering sales and giveaways and expanding their online selection. They are doing a few things to make shoppers more comfortable, including: allowing only a few shoppers at a time, opening their bathroom for hand washing and use, putting hand sanitizer throughout the store, emailing or texting receipts to limit contact and only having one employee in the store at a time. Larry the security cat will be onsite to calm anyone.

Brooks Men’s Salon: Open normal hours at this time

Caribbean Cuisine: Open for take-out and delivery from 12-7p 302-730-3770

Caribbean Market: Open daily 9:30a-8:00p

Cheveux: Open regular hours 10a-6p and they are also willing to do home visits by calling 302-331-3114

Citizens Bank: Citizens Bank will do everything possible to remain opened to ensure we’re available to serve our customers. As of now, no changes and business as usual.

Cobblestone Café: Open Monday-Friday (except 3/20) from 7a-3p for carry out only.

Creative Vision: Open regular hours 10a-5:30p and Saturday’s by appointment

The Dance Factory: Like schools they are closed from March 16-27. We will update based on decisions by the State and District Offices.

Delaware Shoppes and Parke Green Galleries: Open regular hours. Social distancing of 6 feet is NOT a problem. You can call us at 302 674 1787 and order anything we have in the shop and will give you curbside service...see Target we can do that as well.

Delmar Appliance: Open Monday-Friday 9a-5p

Dover Army Navy: Open regular hours

Dover Health Care Center: Dover Health Care Center is currently open and operating with our normal hours. We have taken all recommended cleaning and sanitizing procedures to keep everyone safe and are altering our schedules so no more than 3 patients are in the office at a time. We are encouraging people to keep coming in for adjustments to maintain their health and wellness.

Duck Creek Printing: Open regular hours 8:30-4:30

E-ZPass: As of date and time there are no changes to the hours of operation at the payment center for E-ZPass in Dover Delaware.

Family Dollar: Open daily 8a-10p

Forney’s Too: After much deliberation we have decided to close our shop until the Coronavirus situation is more under control. We feel we need to do our part to help stop the spread of Covid 19. We will be in the shop some days working “behind the scenes”. If you need to purchase anything, please send a message to our Facebook page and we will try our best to take care of it for you as quickly as possible. We can ship to you or meet you out front in the delivery spot right outside our door.

Golden Fleece: Closed Until Further Notice

Governor’s Café: Closed until further notice

Grey Fox Grill: Closed Until Further Notice

Handyman Humphries: The Handyman Humphries store is currently still open 9-5 M-F and the handyman work itself is continuing as normal for the time being. We do have gift cards available for purchase online or in-store.

Harry Louie Laundry and Dry Cleaners: Normal hours, 6:30 a.m. to 5: 30 p.m., same one day service, in by 8:30 a.m., out by 1 p.m. Monday to Friday

House of Coffi: The House of Coffi will closed and will reopen for pick up / delivery orders on Friday March 20. Pay over phone in advance. Credit card purchases only

Integrity Tire: Is open for business and we have the capabilities to install tires for customers with no physical contact necessary. They do not even have to get out of their vehicle. They can just call us and we will do the rest.

Irish Mike’s: Closed until further notice

Janaid’s: Open regular hours

La Baguette Bakery and Catering: Open regular hours. Take out, delivery and online ordering available with curbside pick up. 302 741 0180. Website: www.labaguetteDE.com to visit our menu and place your order.

Maxine’s NY Fashions: Open regular hours 10a-5:30p and Saturday’s by appointment

Mitten and Winters: Their office is open, but we discourage coming into the office and we will bring clients their tax returns if they drive down the back alley.

My Root’s: Closed for a limited time, but please follow on Social Media as they will be showing you new merchandise, sharing how you can continue to shop, and giving away some cool stuff! Please message them if you would like an appointment in the Styling Gallery.

NAPA: Open Monday-Friday 7:30a-5:30p, Saturday’s 7:30a-3p and Sunday’s 9a-2p

Parris Nail Lounge: Open today thru Saturday 10a-5p. Please follow their Facebook page or call 302-678-2935 for future updates

Puffster: Open Tuesday-Thursday 12p-8p, Friday & Saturday 12p-11p and Sunday 12p-5p. They have increased cleaning and sanitation protocols.

Sewing Connection: Open regular hours 10a-5:30p and Saturday’s by appointment

Shep’s House of Styles: Open regular hours

ShopBism: Available online for all your office supply needs at shopbism.com

Simaron’s Steak Shop: Open for carry out and delivery 10a-8p

Sold Out Sneaks: Open Tuesday -Sunday 10-6p

SoZo: Closed and they will be doing a larger online presence and offer discounts and free delivery within a 30 mile radius. Or we will be here for pickups

Sud’s Bar Soap: Closed, but their online store is open sudsbarsoaps.com

Sweets & Treats: Open 10am-6pm for carry out only and then there will be delivery available starting this weekend. They will also serve FREE lunch for the kids Monday-Friday 11a-2p. For more information call 302-670-1380

That Ish Boutique: Open regular hours

The BNL: Open for take-out, must call ahead. Hours: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Kids eat free/Adults pay-what-you-can. Curbside service and limited menu available. 5% discount on Apple Pay or CASH App.

The Wedding Boutique: Closed until March 30th, but they are available by personal appointment by visiting the weddingboutique.net

Tina’s Timeless Thread: Open regular hours 10-6

Tresses Hair Studio: Open 8:30a-7:30p

Zuha Trend: Open regular hours, unless we're told otherwise.