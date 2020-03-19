40-year-old Anthony Ireland, of Georgetown, charged

A Georgetown man has been charged with numerous thefts from vehicles in Cinderberry Estates.

On the morning of Wednesday, March 18, the Georgetown Police Department responded to the Cinderberry Estates community for reports of a suspicious person. Residents of the community reported a man entering several residential driveways and peering into vehicles. Police subsequently located the man walking northbound on Margaret Street. Upon contacting the man, identified as 40-year-old Anthony Ireland, officers observed that he had property in his possession that could not be explained.

Further investigation found multiple thefts from vehicles had occurred in Cinderberry between the late hours of March 17 and the morning of March 18. According to police, the property Ireland had in his possession had been removed from a vehicle the previous night.

Ireland was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, two counts of theft under $1,500, third-degree trespassing and receiving stolen property under $1,500. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of a $4,500 secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Residents of Cinderberry who believe they may also be victims are encouraged to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 302-856-6613.