The Smyrna School District is providing grab-and-go meals for students at three schools and one apartment complex weekdays from noon to 12:30 p.m.

While schools are closed, the Smyrna School District is serving free take-out meals to students 18 and younger weekdays from noon to 12:30 p.m., at four sites.

"Grab-and-go" breakfast and lunch will be available at:

Smyrna High School, 500 Duck Creek Parkway;

North Smyrna Elementary, 365 N. Main St.;

Smyrna Elementary, South Street entrance near School Lane;

Commerce Square apartments, 311 Talon Court, near East Commerce Street.

Monday through Thursday students can pick up a lunch for that day and a breakfast for the next day.

On Friday, the service includes lunch plus meals for Saturday and Sunday.

Smyrna School District Child Nutrition Supervisor Roger Holt said students can pick up the meals without a parent or guardian. If a parent or guardian is picking up the meal, he or she must be accompanied by a student. One adult can accompany multiple children, for example the adult's children and a neighbor's children, Holt said.

"We've had a good response," he said. "On Wednesday, the first day, we gave out about 180 meals. Thursday it was 358. We're doing our best to meet the needs of the community."