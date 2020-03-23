Thank you, Governor Carney!

Dear Governor Carney,

Thank you for declaring “bicycle repair facilities” as among “Necessary Retail and Services Establishments” that may stay open during the COVID-19 emergency!

In a situation where DART has slashed bus service across the state and hundreds of thousands of workers across multiple sectors of Delaware's economy (including the restaurant, hospitality and a large variety of retail sectors) are facing massive layoffs and extended, long-term unemployment, the availability of low-cost transportation options has catapulted in urgency during the current emergency. Delaware's small, independent bicycle shops (while taking extraordinary counter-measures to enforce social distancing and keep all of their employees and customers safe) have seen exploding demand in the first two weeks of March, especially for repairs and the sale of used bicycles. As Delawareans face extraordinary economic uncertainty, they are realizing that low-cost transportation security may become as important to their families in the weeks and months ahead as food security.

Delaware's independent bicycle shops are committed to improving the resilience of their communities in the weeks and months ahead. Thank you for giving them the opportunity to be part of the solution.

Sincerely,

James Wilson

Executive Director

Bike Delaware