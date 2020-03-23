Nanticoke Memorial Hospital in Seaford admitted its first patient to the hospital for COVID-19, the hospital announced March 22.

In order to protect patient privacy, Nanticoke cannot provide further detail about the patient.

“Nanticoke Memorial Hospital has been preparing for some time knowing that COVID-19 would spread to our area,” said Penny Short, president, Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. “We ask that you help us help you. Please follow the recommendations to stay home as much as possible to slow the spread of this virus. Wash your hands often, clean surfaces often and if you are sick, please stay away from others.”

Those with mild to moderate symptoms or who feel they may have been exposed, should call their primary care doctor before going to the office, or call the Delaware Department of Health at 866-408-1899.