Modern Maturity Center closes, meal deliveries continue

The Modern Maturity Center in Dover, one of the largest senior centers in the state, has closed down activities following the governor’s orders to help slow the spread of coronavirus.

Still, many of its devoted volunteers and staff members aren’t slowing down. Meals on Wheels is continuing and doubling in service, now delivering a hot meal and one frozen for later. The kitchen is churning out as many as 2,700 meals a day, said Carolyn Fredricks, CEO and president.

“We have the most fabulous volunteers and staff in the world,” she said. Many volunteers delivering the food are older and continue to do it despite their higher health risk, she said. Following CDC guidelines, the volunteers stay six feet away, knock, leave the bags of food on the door and wait until the resident collects them.

Anyone interested in volunteering can go to the Modern Maturity Center between 9:15 and 9:30 a.m. for training. Volunteers will enter through the back door where they will sanitize their hands and meet with a nurse to take their temperature.

“We are encouraging people in the community to come in and volunteer if they have some time,” Fredricks said.

Meanwhile, all staff members are available. “Everyone is monitoring their phone calls so we can take care of all the services that we provide,” she said.

If someone is in need of food, they can call 302-734-1200 for an assessment over the phone to verify eligibility for Meals on Wheels.

Staff who lead Front Porch, the program for early memory loss, are delivering meals to those members.

Anyone with questions, can visit http://www.modern-maturity.org or call 302-734-1200.