The two incumbents were the only candidates who filed for two seats on Smyrna Town Council by the deadline March 16, so no election will be required.

Councilwoman Margaret “Maggie” Mann filed for re-election for District 2.

Councilman William “Bill” Pressley Sr. filed for re-election in the at-large race.

Voting had been scheduled for April 28.