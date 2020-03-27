A Smyrna Democrat, he serves on the General Assembly's budget-writing Joint Finance Committee

Sen. Bruce C. Ennis announced March 24 that he has filed to run for re-election to the District 14 Delaware State Senate seat he has held since 2007.

Ennis, a Smyrna Democrat, serves on the General Assembly’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee. He said that he wants to continue his efforts to ensure that public education, farmland and open space preservation, improved economic development, and public safety programs get the attention they deserve in the General Assembly.

Throughout his years in the legislature, Ennis, a longtime member of Citizens’ Hose Company of Smyrna, has been a leader in fighting for state support for improvements in emergency services. One of his proudest accomplishments was leading legislative efforts to bring about Delaware’s statewide paramedic program. He has also been a strong supporter of the Enhanced 911 program.

Ennis has also fought for the rights of tenants in manufactured home communities. He worked to bring about the enactment of Delaware’s rent justification law, which protects thousands of residents of these communities from losing their homes to large unscheduled rent increases by owners of communities.

“Before the law was passed, land owners could charge any rent they pleased and the increases forced people out of their homes,” Ennis said. “Now we have a system that allows for fair rent increases, but that also gives landowners the ability to make bigger increases if they can prove a legitimate need for it. Because of it, residents can make sensible financial plans and protect their livelihoods.”

A former Delaware state trooper, Ennis has also focused his efforts to make tougher laws to protect Delawareans from violent criminals, but at the same time, he has worked to make the state’s criminal justice system more efficient and user-friendly. He has worked to decriminalize many minor non-violent offenses which had both clogged the court system and in some cases kept people from getting jobs.

“You shouldn’t be saddled with a criminal record for a minor traffic offense or for keeping a fish that is too small, but until we started making changes, that was happening to a lot of people,” Ennis said. “Those offenses turned up in criminal record checks and, in some cases, made it harder for people to get jobs.”

The senator said, if re-elected, he will continue to focus on hands-on service to his constituents. He is especially supportive of bringing about improvements in public education and in working for better healthcare at a more reasonable cost for Delawareans.

His district sits in the middle of one of the fastest-growing and most diverse regions of the state. While supporting responsible development and sensible land use policies, he has also worked hard to protect open spaces and fragile coastal areas. He is also a strong supporter of protecting the interests of his district’s many fishermen, sportsmen and watermen.

For more information, call Sen. Ennis, 302-653-7566.