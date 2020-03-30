Bureau of Community Corrections Chief Marvin Mailey announced March 26 that Melissa Kearney and Jeffrey Boykin have been promoted to regional probation and parole managers, effective March 29.

Their positions provide leadership and direction over two regional probation and parole offices that oversee probation and parole, pretrial services and other supervision programs for thousands of individuals who are serving pretrial and probationary sentences in the community.

Kearney, a new regional manager at the Cherry Lane Probation and Parole office in New Castle County, began her career as a probation officer with the DOC in 1995. She has spent a majority of her career supervising the Domestic Violence Unit in New Castle County, where she has represented DOC on multiple task forces and committees and served as a leader in the domestic violence community. She was promoted to supervisor in 2001 and established the Victim Services Program for Probation and Parole in New Castle County that same year. She introduced a validated assessment tool for the domestic violence population and initiated a pilot project leveraging technology to communicate with Delaware Courts. In 2018, Kearney was appointed supervisor of pretrial services in New Castle County, where she oversaw bail reform implementation efforts. She is an active participant in the DOC's American Correctional Association Committee and is a member of DOC’s Critical Incident Stress Management Team.Kearney replaces retired Regional Manager Francisco Rodriguez and joins Robert Willoughby as a regional manager at the state's largest probation and parole office.

Boykin, new regional manager at the Hares Corner Probation and Parole office in New Castle County, joined the DOC in 1998 and graduated from the Basic Officer Training Course as a probation officer in 1999.He has worked at the Hares Corner, Cherry Lane and former Pine Street Probation and Parole offices, where he has completed rotations in Institutional Release, Level 2 and Level 3 supervision, and the IADAPT reentry program. He was promoted to supervisor in 2011 at the Hares Corner Office and was promoted to operations administrator at that location in September 2019. Boykin currently serves as the American Correctional Association accreditation manager and EPICS training coordinator for Probation and Parole and has served as the DACS administrator for the Hares Corner office since 2011. He has served on Probation and Parole's ACA Accreditation, Workload, and Recruitment/Retention committees. He is a 2016 graduate of the Delaware State Police Leadership Development and holds a Bachelors in Criminal Justice from the University of Delaware. Boykin replaces Rick Figurelle, who was named statewide probation and parole manager in February.

“Melissa and Jeff are effective leaders who drive collaboration, embrace technology, and are committed to growing strong working relationships among the DOC, program partners and community stakeholders," said Mailey. “I am pleased that they are taking on new positions of responsibilities in our regional offices and welcome their new contributions to our public safety and reentry mission.”

Probation and Parole falls within the Bureau of Community Corrections which works to reduce crime and support public safety by assessing offender risks and needs and providing responsive supervision through comprehensive evidence-based reentry-focused programs that feature substance abuse treatment, mental health services, career counseling, education and training for individuals serving probationary sentences in the community and those completing work release and violation of probation sentences in Community Corrections Centers. Bureau staff collaborate on a daily basis with medical and behavioral healthcare professionals, community organizations, service providers, state agencies, employers and the judiciary to connect men and women under their supervision to systems of support that improve their chances of leading productive lives in the community. They also play a role in collaborative crime reduction initiatives, including the Group Violence Intervention project in Wilmington.