A 16-year-old boy is recovering after being shot March 30 near Newark.

The shooting happened at about 8:15 p.m., on Green Ridge Drive in the Brookhaven neighborhood, a Newark address, northwest of Christiana Hospital and south of Capitol Trail (Route 2).

New Castle County police responded and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. He was taken to a hospital where was listed in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information in this case to call Detective Christopher Rau at 302-395-8110, email Christopher.Rau@newcastlede.gov or text a tip anonymously to 847411 keyword NCCDE. Online tips can be made at www.nccpd.com.