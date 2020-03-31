State health center postpones move

WDEL has reported an employee from Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City tested positive, halting plans to move residents to Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill in Smyrna.

An email sent March 30 from the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, obtained by WDEL, said the case is a person in food services.

Stacey Hofmann, a spokeswoman for the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, said DPH cannot confirm individual COVID-19 cases at any particular location. It would make an announcement if it identified multiple cases at a facility.

DPH cannot confirm specific information regarding the transfer of patients, she said.

WDEL reported March 23 Governor Bacon Health Center would be closing and its residents would move to DHCI, 25 miles away from Delaware City. The positive case stops the move of Governor Bacon's nearly three dozen residents in long-term care. Residents were expected to begin the move March 31.