Here is the schedule for April 2 and 3

The YMCA of Delaware has partnered with the Food Bank of Delaware to distribute food at multiple sites across the state Thursday, April 2 and Friday, April 3.

On Thursday, community members can pick up boxes of pre-packaged, non-refrigerated, non-perishable food staples at the Central YMCA, Bear-Glasgow YMCA, Western YMCA and Brandywine YMCA. Pick up will be available at the Dover YMCA on Friday only.

Please visit www.ymcade.org/food-distribution for the most up to date information.

WHEN

Thursday, April 2, 9 a.m. – noon

Friday, April 3, 9 a.m. – noon (Dover location only)

WHERE

Central YMCA – 501 West Eleventh St., Wilmington, DE 19801

Bear-Glasgow YMCA -351 George Williams Way, Newark, DE 19702

Western YMCA – 2600 Kirkwood Highway, Newark, DE 19711

Brandywine YMCA - 3 Mount Lebanon Road, Wilmington, DE 19803

Dover YMCA (Friday, April 3 only) – 1137 South State St., Dover, DE 19901