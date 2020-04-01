A fire occurred in the 700 block of Cleaver Farms Road in Middletown shortly after 9 a.m.

Two Middletown residents are being assisted by the Red Cross after fire damaged their mobile home April 1.

The blaze happened in the 700 block of Cleaver Farms Road in the Villagebrook Trailer Park shortly after 9 a.m., said Delaware State Fire Marshal Chief Deputy Robert Fox.

When firefighters from Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown arrived, they found a small fire in the kitchen which caused about $1,000 in damage.

Two people were in the mobile home. One was treated for smoke inhalation at the residence and declined to go to the hospital, Fox said.

The residents were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross of Delmarva.

Fox said the fire started in the kitchen, caused by a leak in the gas line attached to the stove.