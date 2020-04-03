5 p.m. April 6; 415-466-7000, PIN 6947511; or secondary line, 760-699-0393, PIN 1139268796

Beebe Healthcare is encouraging the public to join in a one-hour COVID-19 virtual town hall at 5 p.m. April 6.

The virtual town hall will be streamed on Beebe’s Facebook page at facebook.com/beebehealthcare or by calling one of the following numbers, entering the participant PIN and pressing pound to confirm: primary line, 415-466-7000, PIN 6947511; or secondary line, 760-699-0393, PIN 1139268796.

The event will involve a panel of Beebe Healthcare representatives talking about different areas of the COVID-19 healthcare emergency, relative to Beebe. Panelists will answer some pre-submitted questions from the public during their talk.

Questions can be submitted to beebehealthcareevents@beebehealthcare.org.

Panelists will include David Tam, president and CEO, Beebe Healthcare; Rick Schaffner, executive vice president and chief operating officer; Bill Chasanov, infectious disease physician; and Marcy Jack, vice president, chief quality and safety officer.

For more on COVID-19, visit beebehealthcare.org.