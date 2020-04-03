The Delaware Department of Transportation announced to motorists that Phase 1 of the Cedar Lane and Marl Pit roads intersection improvements project in Middletown will resume April 9, with regular work hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, through early June.

The project will reconfigure the existing four-way stop controlled intersection to a roundabout. Specific improvements will consist of new asphalt roadways, curbs and gutters, shared-use paths, median islands, a drainage system and street lighting.

Work tasks requiring lane closures will be permitted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., seven days a week using flaggers.

A 21-day full road closure of Cedar Lane and Marl Pit roads will begin on or about April 23. A traffic alert will be sent out 10 days in advance to advise motorists of the closure and to provide detour routes.