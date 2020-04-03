ChristianaCare has expanded hours at its Provider Referral Centers in Newark and Wilmington to offer coronavirus COVID-19 testing for health care workers and first responders who have a prescription for testing.

“Health care workers, first responders and sanitation workers are on the frontline of this crisis and we want to support them as much as possible,” said ChristianaCare Chief Operating Officer Sharon Kurfuerst. “By providing them with special walk-in hours for testing, we are recognizing the valuable role they play in service to our community and helping them to do their jobs, which benefit us all.”

The Provider Referral Center at the Healthcare Center at Christiana, 200 Hygeia Drive, Newark, is available to health care workers in the community, including private providers, health care workers from other hospitals and employees of the Blood Bank of Delmarva, from 8 to 9 a.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m. to noon Sundays.

The Provider Referral Center at Roxana Cannon Arsht Surgicenter, 625 W. 12th St., Wilmington, is open to first responders, such as paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, firefighters and rescuers, and sanitation workers from 7 to 8 a.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Health care workers and first responders do not need an appointment during these special hours, but they must bring in paper or electronic copy of their test order, their ID and their insurance card. Electronic orders can be emailed to laboutreach1@christianacare.org.

Only health care workers and first responders who have been referred by their doctor and are in possession of a testing order will be tested.

For other people who have received orders for a COVID-19 test from their health care provider, visit christianacare.org/coronavirus-covid-19 for the most up-to-date information about how to receive testing at a ChristianaCare site. This information changes daily as testing capacity evolves across the region.

Currently, ChristianaCare’s COVID-19 tests are being sent to commercial labs. As the pandemic’s impact has increased throughout the country, the volume of testing at commercial laboratories has also increased significantly, which is impacting turnaround times. While initial turnaround times for COVID-19 tests at ChristianaCare’s Provider Referral Center testing sites was about five to seven days, current turnaround times can be as long as 10-12 days. This situation continues to evolve rapidly.

ChristianaCare would like to remind the public that most people who are experiencing coronavirus symptoms do not need to go to the emergency department.

Unless experiencing severe or life-threatening symptoms, do not go to the emergency department. For a medical emergency, call 911.

Those concerned they have coronavirus should not show up at their doctor’s office; instead, they should contact their primary care provider to discuss symptoms and ask to be evaluated for care and testing, if the doctor deems that necessary.

For more, visit christianacare.org/coronavirus-covid-19.