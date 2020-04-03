For the week ending March 28, the Delaware Division of Public Health reported 7,067 lab-confirmed cases so far in the 2019-20 flu season and 11 deaths

The latest flu report from the Delaware Division of Public Health shows an increase in the number of cases, but a drop in the number of flu-related deaths compared to last year.

For the week ending March 28, the Division of Public Health reported 7,067 lab-confirmed cases so far in the 2019-20 flu season which started in October.

That compares to 6,078 cases for the same time in 2018-19 season.

Eleven Delawareans have died of flu-related causes this season compared to 16 at the same time last year.

For the week ending March 28, cases rose by 35, and hospitalizations rose by three.

Season-to-date hospitalizations are 362 compared to 825 hospitalizations for the same time in the 2018-19 flu season.