The fire occurred in the 28000 block of Discount Land Road.

A chicken house being used as a storage facility in Laurel went up in flames Sunday evening.

Around 7:30 p.m. on April 5, the Laurel Fire Department found smoke and flames coming from a structure in the 28000 block of Discount Land Road. Mutual aid fire companies assisted.

Investigators from the state fire marshal's office were called to the scene to determine the fire’s origin and cause. The investigation found the fire was accidental in nature, caused by a malfunction in a piece of motorized equipment that had been parked in the structure after use.

One firefighter was treated at the scene for exhaustion. There were no other reported injuries.

Damages were estimated at $75,000.