Exceptions include for healthcare providers, public housing vouchers and domestic violence victims

Governor John Carney issued the tenth modification to the state of emergency declaration on Monday, April 6. The latest modifications bans all short-term rental units, including vacation homes, condos, Airbnb units, hotels and motels.

Commercial lodging in Delaware will remain closed through May 15, or until the public health threat is eliminated. The order exempts certain Delawareans and essential workers who may need access to short-term rental units. That list of exemptions includes caretakers with family members nearby, health care providers, journalists and Delawareans with public housing vouchers. Victims of domestic violence who need alternative shelter also are exempted.

The modification also places new restrictions on businesses, banning door-to-door solicitation and closing pawn shops, video game stores and other electronics retailers.

Carney’s updated order takes effect at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7. Click here to read the full text of the tenth modification.

“All of Delaware’s restrictions are intended to prevent a surge in cases, preserve our hospital capacity and save lives,” said Carney. “This is not the time for a vacation or tax-free shopping in Delaware. Delawareans also should not go out in public unnecessarily. Stay safe. Stay home. Protect your neighbors. We’ll get through this – but it’s going to take all of us.”

The emergency order and its modifications have the force and effect of law. Failure to comply constitutes a criminal offense. State and local law enforcement agencies are authorized to enforce the provisions of the state of emergency.

Delaware employers with questions about how they may be impacted can email covid19FAQ@delaware.gov or call (302) 577-8477 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Emails are encouraged due to potentially high call volume.