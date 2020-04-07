No one was injured, police said.

The Delaware State Police are investigating gunfire that hit a house near Felton April 6 around 11 p.m.

Troopers were dispatched to the 1300 block of Barney Jenkins Road, Felton, for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, they found several shell casings in the middle of the road.

A house was struck numerous times, and it looked like two rounds entered through the front of the house, police said. Three people were inside, and no one was injured.

Anyone with information can contact Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit, Det. Nash, by calling 302-697-4454.

Or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting with the keyword “DSP” or use delawarecrimestoppersweb.com. Tips are anonymous.