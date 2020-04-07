Estimated $500,000 in damages

A fire was reported at the Laurel Dutch Inn restaurant around 10 p.m. on Monday, April 6.

The Laurel Fire Department and mutual aid companies arrived on the scene, in the 1000 block of South Central Avenue, to heavy fire showing from the sides and roof of the restaurant. According to the Laurel Fire Department, crews worked on scene for over three hours.

Fire damage is estimated at $500,000. There were no reported injuries.

Delaware fire marshal investigators are working to determine the fire’s origin and cause. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.