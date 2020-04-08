Five patients and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at Department of Health and Social Services’ Delaware Psychiatric Center on the grounds of the Herman Holloway Sr. Campus near New Castle.

The patients are isolated within a unit. The staff members are self-isolating at their homes.

DPC is the seventh care facility to report positive cases. To protect the health privacy of residents or patients, DHSS only identifies facilities with multiple cases:

Little Sisters of the Poor in Newark HarborChase of Wilmington Governor Bacon Health Center in Delaware City Forwood Manor in Wilmington A nursing home in Kent County with one case A nursing home in Sussex County with one case

The Division of Health Care Quality is working closely with long-term care and other licensed facilities to verify strong screening, infection control and isolation measures in place at each, and if, not, to assist them.



