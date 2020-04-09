The Department of Health and Social Services announced on April 8 positive cases of coronavirus disease 2019 at Delaware Psychiatric Center.

Five patients and three staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at DHSS’ public psychiatric hospital on the grounds of the Herman Holloway Sr. Campus near New Castle. The patients are isolated within a unit at DPC. The staff members are self-isolating at their homes.

“Our hearts go out to the patients and staff who have tested positive for COVID-19 at DPC,” said DHSS Secretary Kara Odom Walker, a practicing family physician. “Our highest priority is the health and safety of the individuals we care for at DPC, as well as for the staff who provide the care each day. Unfortunately, we know the individuals we care for at DPC often have multiple underlying conditions, which puts them at a higher risk for COVID-19. Staff at our Division of Public Health are working closely with the staff at DPC to review screening and infection control protocols.”

DPC is the seventh care facility in Delaware to report positive COVID-19 cases. To protect the health privacy of residents or patients, DHSS only identifies facilities with multiple cases. The facilities with positive cases are Little Sisters of the Poor, in Newark; HarborChase, in Wilmington; Governor Bacon Health Center, in Delaware City; Forwood Manor, in Wilmington; a nursing home in Kent County with one case; and a nursing home in Sussex County with one case.

DHSS’ Division of Health Care Quality is working with long-term care and other licensed facilities in the state to verify that there are strong screening, infection control and isolation measures in place at each facility and, if not, to assist them in implementing stronger protocols.

For more, visit dhss.delaware.gov/dhss.