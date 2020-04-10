Near Townsend

Blackbird Forest Road between Blackbird Station Road and US 13, near Townsend closed 7 a.m. April 15 until 3 p.m. on April 22, pending weather for the removal and replacement of a crossroad pipe for drainage improvements.

Detour:

Eastbound: Massey Church Road to Black Diamond Road onto US 13 northbound and return to Blackbird Forest Road.

Westbound: US 13 southbound onto Black Diamond Road to Massey Church Road and back to Blackbird Forest Road.

Detour signage will be posted.

WTMC 1380 a.m. provides motorists real-time traffic conditions throughout Delaware. To report any travel or traffic related issues: cell phone in Delaware, dial #77; 800-324-8379; or 302-659-4600.