Cosmo and Wanda might be "The Fairly OddParents" on TV, but they're the ones in need of parents in reality.

Found wandering the streets together, best buddies Cosmo and Wanda weren’t sure what to think when they were brought to the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Estimated at about nine years old, the pair found shelter life stressful and overwhelming. A wonderful foster home agreed to take both, and they’ve come alive and are enjoying life. They love playing outside in the grass, going on walks and taking a snooze together on their big, fluffy bed.

Cosmo and Wanda are house-trained and get along well with other dogs, cats and children. They will make the perfect addition to most families.

These best buddies are being fostered from the BVSPCA Georgetown Campus. Email Katie Mignogno at KMignogno@bvspca.org to meet them and give them the soft landing any senior pet deserves, times two.