Thanking all who have reached out and made donations in support of its employees and medical staff during these unprecedented times, Bayhealth announced April 13 it is now accepting food donations through Meal Train.

“We are in need of approximately 30 meals per shift,” said Bayhealth Volunteer Services Manager Carrie Hart. “Food donations will be distributed to various departments, and we will accept snacks and meals of any size as long as they meet the guidelines we have established to ensure the safety of our staff.”

These guidelines include pPackaged food from professional and licensed restaurants or grocery stores only; meals wrapped individually, if possible.

When signing up for a donation on the Meal Train website, the organization asks donors to specify delivery time and meal quantity.

Those who wish to donate restaurant gift cards or to make a monetary gift that will be used to purchase food for Bayhealth staff may do so via the Bayhealth Foundation.

To donate and more, visit bvayhealth.org/food-donations.