No injuries were reported in a house fire April 12 in the unit block of Smyrna Landing Road.

The blaze was reported at 2:20 p.m., by the resident of the home, said Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal B. Scott Bullock.

Firefighters from Citizens’ Hose Company responded and saw flames shooting from the one-story house. Assistance was requested from neighboring fire companies, and the fire was under control at 3 p.m.

The fire marshal’s office determined the blaze was accidental, caused by interior window treatments coming in contact with a lit candle.

Damage is estimated at $125,000, Bullock said.

The Red Cross of Delmarva was contacted and is assisting, Bullock said.