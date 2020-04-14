Although the Lewes Public Library remains closed, it has moved much of its programming online.

Online programs require registration through at lewes.lib.de.us, on the “Virtual Programs for Adults” page. Most will be offered via Zoom. After registering, people will receive an email with how to join the online program.

Programs remaining in April are:

— Lunch & Learn: Meeting World Religions Through Their Sacred Texts: 11 a.m. April 17 and 24. Judaism, Christianity and Islam are global religions with diversity in beliefs, culture and history, but all influence the lives of their adherents through their sacred texts. This two-part discussion explores the power of the written word and its relevance to society today presented by Delaware Technical and Community College Continuing Education instructor Pastor Bradley Schutt.

— Introducing Acupuncture and Chinese Medicine: 3 p.m. April 22: Lauren Mund, licensed acupuncturist, leads an informative discussion about the basics of acupuncture, including what acupuncture is, how it works, the benefits, the difference between acupuncture and dry needling and cost. She will also introduce other techniques used in Chinese medicine like gua sha and cupping. Cosponsored by Beebe Integrative Health.

— Plastics in Our Oceans: A Global Issue Through the Lens of Local Research: 5 p.m. April 22: This presentation is part of the Science and Society: Making Sense of the World Around Us lecture series and Earth Day celebration. Plastic is a pollutant of growing concern in the marine environment. In 2010 alone, about eight million metric tons of plastic have entered the ocean globally, largely due to coastal waste mismanagement. In this talk, Professor Jonathan Cohen from the School of Marine Science and Policy at University of Delaware will focus on local research into what plastic pollution is, where it comes from, how it moves through the ocean, ways it impacts marine life and strategies for combating it both locally and globally. Co-sponsored by Topical Seminars.

— Eight Common Estate Planning Mistakes: 5 p.m. April 22. Learn about common estate planning mistakes and how to avoid them; common myths about estate planning; suggestions on how to optimize a financial future and legacy for loved ones’ benefit. Cosponsored by The Money School.

— Yoga for Mental Health: 10 a.m. April 27. Through yoga and breathwork, instructor Stacey Chandler will offer simple yet effective practices to do at home to invigorate the mind, build confidence and lift spirits.

— Southern Delaware Alliance For Racial Justice Book & Film Discussion: 6 p.m. April 28. Join members of the Southern Delaware Alliance for Racial Justice for discussion on “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom” by David W. Blight.

For more, visit lewes.lib.de.us.