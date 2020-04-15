Sen. Chris Coons is accepting applications from young Delawareans seeking a nomination to the U.S. Military Academy, Naval Academy, Air Force Academy or Merchant Marine Academy, his office announced April 15.

The application deadline for those requesting a nomination to the Class of 2025 is Sept. 30. In order to be considered for an appointment to one of the academies, an applicant must meet the eligibility requirements required by law and receive a nomination. Applicants must be U.S. citizens and be at least 17 years old, but not have passed their 23rd birthday as of July 1, 2021. They must be unmarried, not pregnant and have no legal obligation to support children or other dependents.

Students pursuing a nomination should contact Coons’ Dover Office at 736-5601 or visit coons.senate.gov/services/academy-nominations to begin an application and for additional information about the academy nomination process.