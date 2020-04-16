Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delaware, highlighted on April 15 a new online tool available to help Delawareans get their coronavirus relief payments more quickly.

To help people get their Economic Impact Payments faster, the IRS launched a “Get My Payment” online tool, which allows taxpayers who filed a 2019 or 2018 return but did not provide their banking information on their return to submit direct deposit information to the IRS and get their payments quickly. The tool also allows taxpayers to track the status of their payment. Last week, the IRS launched a separate online tool to help people who normally aren’t required to file a tax return get their payment.

These payments were made possible by the bipartisan Coronavirus, Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which allocated $2 trillion to provide relief to working Americans.

Delawareans who filed their 2019 or 2018 taxes and use direct deposit will begin receiving their $1,200 direct cash payments this week, the week of April 13. Taxpayers who did not provide banking information on their return could wait up to a few months to get a paper check.

“For the many Americans and Delawareans who find themselves in dire situations through no fault of their own, these cash payments can greatly help with bills and keeping food on the table,” said Carper. “When I voted for the CARES Act, I knew the quicker these cash payments could get into the hands of Delawareans, the better. I encourage those who did not use direct deposit to go online and submit your information so that you can get your cash payment quickly rather than waiting months for the IRS to issue a paper check.”

More information about cash payments, unemployment insurance and small business relief can be found on Carper’s new COVID-19 resources page at bit.ly/2RHuV5L, or by calling 573-6291.