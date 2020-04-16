Repairs to the boardwalk could take weeks

The trail at the St. Jones Delaware National Estuarine Research Reserve near Dover is temporarily closed past the first marsh boardwalk because of storm damage.

Wind gusts hit a peak of 67.9 miles per hour just before 4 p.m. April 13, according to a University of Delaware-operated weather station at the reserve.

Many trees fell across the trail that connects to the adjoining Ted Harvey Conservation Area. Staff have worked to clear the trees and will need to repair the boardwalk, which could take a few weeks. A fallen tree also destroyed a small greenhouse.

“Many people enjoy getting out and walking the trail at St. Jones, especially lately,” said Dayna Cobb, director of DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal & Energy. “But the safety of visitors is our primary concern, and so much of the trail will be closed until repairs are completed.”

State parks and wildlife areas remain open, as well as the trails at DNERR’s Blackbird Creek Reserve near Townsend. Still, many amenities, including restrooms, are closed. Individuals who visit state properties must engage in responsible social distancing practices, avoiding groupings of people.