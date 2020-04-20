The OC Air Show will be rescheduled for later this summer, show officials announced April 20.

Show officials are currently working with representatives from the military to identify a new date and once guidance is received the rescheduled event will be announced.

“The OC Air Show is one of the top annual economic impact generating events in Ocean City,” said Bryan Lilley, chairman of the OC Air Show. “With the distress that COVID-19 is causing to the local economy, we are making a tremendous effort to reschedule the event and do our part to help all of the local businesses that prosper every year on air show weekend.”

Tickets that have already been purchased for the VIP Penthouse, Skybox, Flight Line Club and Drop Zone Beach will be honored on the new date.

To receive updates, subscribe to the email newsletter at ocairshow.com or follow the event Facebook page, facebook.com/ocairshow.