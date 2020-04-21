Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Delaware; Bill Pascrell, D-New Jersey; and Lori Trahan, D-Massachusetts, introduced on April 21 the COVID-19 Treatment Act of 2020.

The legislation will require private insurers to cover treatment for COVID-19 with no-cost sharing for patients.

“During our nation’s ongoing public health emergency, no family should have to worry about whether they can afford to get medical treatment for the coronavirus if they or a loved one gets sick,” said Blunt Rochester, a member of the Energy & Commerce Health Subcommittee. “I’m proud to join my colleague, Rep. Lori Trahan, in introducing legislation that would eliminate cost barriers for patients seeking treatment. This is an opportunity to protect patients from unaffordable medical bills at a time when many of the nation’s families are experiencing financial hardship.”

The COVID-19 Treatment Act of 2020 would require group health plans or health insurers offering group or individual health plans to cover treatment for the coronavirus with no-cost sharing requirements during a public health emergency. This includes medically necessary services to treat or mitigate the effects a patient may be experiencing due to the coronavirus. It also provides federal funding to reimburse insurers for what the patient’s cost-share would have been.

The full text of the bill is available at bit.ly/2XSci36.