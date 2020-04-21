Earth Day April 22: Some links and ideas about caring for your own slice of the planet

The 50th anniversary of Earth Day is like none in history. For the first time ever, people cannot gather with their neighbors and community to celebrate the planet. But there are things you and your family can do from home. Today New Castle County and Delaware Nature Society (DelNature) share 10 tips for a safe and healthy Earth Day.

1) Help protect Delaware waters by becoming a Clean Stream Champion. Clean water starts at home – the little changes you make can improve water for our health, our pets, and wildlife.



2) Teach kids about the value of the nature and engage your children in fun activities in your backyard. Kids learn to value the Earth from us – help them get outside and learn to love the natural world.



3) Take a walk at DelNature trails or New Castle County parks. Even as little at 20 minutes of physical activity can help lift your mood and reduce stress. Please use simple precautions like wearing a mask or bandana over your face and social distance from other walkers.



4) Garden with a purpose and plant native species. Household lawns cover 40 million acres – more than any commercial crop – and account for 10 times more herbicide per acre than agribusiness. Native plants require fewer pesticides, protect biodiversity, and create a green space that helps wildlife.



5) Support policies that create a greener New Castle County. Your voice matters. Ensuring a high-quality natural environment and sustainability of our resources is critical to achieving those responsibilities and sometimes require new policies and laws.



6) Help Delaware develop a Climate Change Action Plan. The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is seeking public input on strategies to reduce the affect of climate change in Delaware. Make your voice heard today!



7) Go plant-based one day a week with planet-friendly recipes. Animal agriculture is one of the largest contributors of greenhouse gases that cause climate change, so eating a plant-based meal can help combat climate change and even lower your own risk of chronic diseases. Try eating one plant-based meal per day for the week.



8) Protect our local pollinator species which help a more fruitful vegetable garden. Build a bee house or bee hotel for solitary bees that pollinate your garden and enjoy the beautiful flowers you receive in return.



9) Take a day to relieve stress AND help the earth by ripping out those invasive plants taking over your garden! Invasive plants can do a lot of harm, but you can help by identifying and getting rid of them and planting natives instead.



10) Help protect the birds. All over the world our bird populations are sadly in decline but there are many ways that we can help them come back. Try one of these 7 actions to help birds, some of them are already on this list.

“Protecting the environment and natural resources has been a priority for our administration since our first day, and while we can’t be together in large groups celebrating our Earth and all she provides, it’s reassuring to know great partners in environmental advocacy are still doing the incredible important work of environmental advocacy,” County Executive Matt Meyer said. “In honor of the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, New Castle County Land Use and Public Works departments have teamed up to build a unique and interactive Earth Day webpage that encourages community participation and awareness and we look forward to the community’s continued interaction in defending our natural resources.”

DelNature’s mission is to connect people with the natural world and improve our environment through education, advocacy, and conservation. Founded in 1964, DelNature is a state affiliate for the National Wildlife Federation. We provide the tools for communities to take action and promote the health of the environment through land preservation, wildlife protection, watershed stewardship, and more. We manage over 2,000 acres of land and operate four educational sites: Ashland Nature Center, Abbott’s Mill Nature Center, DuPont Environmental Education Center, and Coverdale Farm Preserve.

Added DelNature Executive Director Anne Harper, “Celebrating Earth Day from home can be fun and help the environment. Every time people take to action to create a better and healthier world it’s a win for the environment. We hope people are safe and healthy at home. We are also so grateful for their work to protect the natural world today and every day.”

