SoDel Concepts raised $87,042.25 — 100% of its sales on April 18 — for the Beebe Healthcare COVID-19 Relief Fund, which was organized by the Beebe Medical Foundation to support Beebe health care workers on the frontline of the pandemic.

During the state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, SoDel Concepts has offered online ordering and payment and contactless curbside pickup at 11 of its 12 restaurants. The hospitality group dedicated all of the sales on April 18 to the fund and reached out to the restaurants’ customers to encourage takeout.

“The response was more than we could have imagined,” said Scott Kammerer, president of SoDel Concepts. “We nearly sold out of the takeout meals at all the restaurants on April 18, and we sold 500 desserts. It goes to show you how much our community values our health care workers. Our team did an amazing job filling the orders. We are thankful for their dedication and their commitment to the community.”

Tom Protack, president of the Beebe Medical Foundation, praised SoDel Concepts for the contribution.

“The Beebe Medical Foundation is so grateful for this wonderful gift from our friends at SoDel, who have supported us for many years,” he said. “This amazing gesture — to give back 100% of their proceeds — speaks volumes about their strong and loyal support of Beebe. SoDel has been with us through the good times, and now they are making a major gift during the bad times.”

“As soon as I moved here a few weeks ago, all I heard about was SoDel and its great restaurants,” said David Tam, CEO and president of Beebe Healthcare. “I cannot say thank you enough for this gift. The fact that the restaurant industry is reaching out in so many ways when they are struggling financially is truly inspiring. I’ve quickly learned that Sussex County businesses love and support their local nonprofit community health care system. The monies raised by SoDel Concepts will go directly to help us with our increased expenses.”

During the pandemic, SoDel Concepts has worked to create a safe environment for guests and employees, said Kammerer, who strongly recommends online ordering and payment. The staff will deliver the order to the guest’s cars. Beer, wine and cocktails are available.

For a list of restaurants with carryout menus, visit sodelconcepts.com/carryoutmenus.