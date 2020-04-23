66-year-old Winfield B. Heckrote and 52-year-old James L. McMullin, both of Millsboro, charged

Delaware State Police arrested two Millsboro men in connection with multiple thefts from construction sites.

Since December 2019, troopers have been investigating numerous reports of thefts from construction sites in Schell Brothers' Independence development in Millsboro and Governors development in Lewes. Large amounts of building material, including lumber, plumbing supplies, counter tops, windows, doors and other items were reported stolen.

On Friday, April 17, around 1 a.m., troopers spotted a white Ford F350 hauling a large double axle trailer in Independence, parked in front of a residence under construction. The operator of the pickup truck was contacted and identified as 66-year-old Winfield B. Heckrote. Heckrote told police he was “dumpster diving” and had been given permission to do so. Police said he had not been given permission.

Police went to Heckrote’s residence in the 28000 block of Harmons Hill Road and found a large amount of building material in back. Numerous outbuildings were searched and found found to contain the stolen materials. Also residing on the property, in a camper, was 52-year-old James L. McMullin.

Heckrote and McMullin were taken into custody at their residence without incident on Tuesday, April 22.

Heckrote was charged with second-degree burglary, four counts of felony theft, three counts of theft, failure to obey an emergency order and five counts of third-degree criminal trespassing. He was later released on his own recognizance.

McMullin was charged with second-degree burglary, four counts of felony theft, three counts of theft and five counts of third-degree criminal trespassing. He was later released on his own recognizance.