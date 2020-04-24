Sen. Chris Coons joined Brian Kilmeade on FOX News Radio on April 22 to discuss efforts to expand vote-by-mail and expand national service to help re-open the economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“[I]n the election that just happened in Wisconsin, you had thousands of people who are older, who are vulnerable, who are immunocompromised because they are cancer patients or they have an existing condition who were forced to make a hard choice between putting on their mask and gloves and going to stand in line for hours to exercise their right to vote or staying home and protecting themselves,” said Coons, who is calling for $3.6 billion in federal funding to expand vote-by-mail. “I think we should let people choose. There are ways by signature confirmation and by ballot tracking that we can do vote-by-mail and eliminate fraud challenges.”

On his effort to expand national service to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, Coons added, “One of the things I am really trying to do is to help our state and Department of Public Health to stand up a group of people to do contact tracing and testing quickly. I’m looking to our national service program, AmeriCorps, which gives people a wage and an education award for doing national service, as a way to get 200 people up and running quickly to help us. The faster we can do contact tracing and testing, the faster we can safely open [the economy].”

Full audio is available at bit.ly/2VVdvUL.