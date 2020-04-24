Latest update to state of emergency

The Public Health Authority can now bring in more out-of-state health care workers to help in Delaware’s fight against COVID-19, following Gov. John Carney’s twelfth modification to his state of emergency April 23.

People who previously held a license to practice medicine in any United States jurisdiction can volunteer to provide health care services in Delaware when authorized by the Public Health Authority. They must be appropriately trained, and their license must have been in good standing for a five-year period before it expired or lapsed.

This applies to pharmacists, respiratory therapists, physician assistants, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and nurses. To volunteer, they must register with the Medical Reserve Corps.

“Delaware's fight against COVID-19 is far from over,” Carney said. “We owe a real debt of gratitude to our front line health care workers and emergency responders. They have been risking their own health and safety to protect Delawareans and save lives.”

The modification includes other changes. It makes it easier to issue marriage licenses by allowing the parties to communicate by video conference. And it allows state agencies to extend public comment periods for 30 days after the date the state of emergency is lifted. This allows the agencies and public to consider rules and regulations that were filed during the state of emergency.

The state of emergency has the full force and effect of law. The stay-at-home order, and mandatory quarantine for out-of-state travelers, remain in place. Violations of the emergency order, or any of its modifications, are a criminal offense.