Bandstand concerts canceled, too

Rehoboth Beach has canceled its Independence Day fireworks, originally set for July 3, out of an abundance of caution.

The bandstand summer concert series and all special events through the July 4 weekend have also been canceled.

“The health and safety of the community is our top priority and at the forefront of all decisions made during this unprecedented and rapidly evolving situation,” said Mayor Paul Kuhns. “It is difficult to accept that these cherished events cannot continue as planned this year. We look forward to the day when we can all come together once again and celebrate the events that make Rehoboth Beach such a wonderful and connected community.”

For the latest event updates, visit www.cityofrehoboth.com and www.rehobothbandstand.com.