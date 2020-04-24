State Auditor Kathy McGuiness will host a fraud panel Q&A and discussion in collaboration with the Delaware Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Unit and the Delaware Better Business Bureau from 2 to 3 p.m. April 28.

“Across the country, we’ve seen an uptick in fraud in not only government, but on the consumer side as well,” said McGuiness. “That’s why I'm excited to host this Fraud Panel Q&A with experts from the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Unit and the Delaware Better Business Bureau.”

The discussion and Q&A will focus on the latest frauds and scams occurring amidst the coronavirus pandemic. It will educate Delawareans and give them valuable insights and tools to protect themselves and provide the opportunity to have their questions answered by Delaware professionals.

“I want to protect Delawareans from fraud, especially during this vulnerable time,” said McGuiness. “As a Certified Fraud Examiner, I understand the latest trends fraudsters are using to prey on innocent people. I encourage all Delawareans to join us to learn more about the latest behavior and patterns fraudsters are displaying.”

Those interested in joining this event should RSVP and submit questions to alaina.sewell@delaware.gov to receive information on how to join the information discussion.